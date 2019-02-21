Rahul meets delegation from Chhattisgarh, discusses farmers' issues

Gandhi Thursday met a delegation of eminent people from here and discussed issues such as the problems faced by the farmers and the tribals in the state.

A 11-member delegation, headed by AICC in-charge P L Punia, met Gandhi for an hour this morning, sources said.

While confirming the meeting, Punia said the last time Gandhi visited Chhattisgarh, he had called for the meeting.

"There was discussion on tribal issues, problems of farmers, recent debt waiver and some other issues," a in the know of the development said.

Gandhi listened to their suggestions for the development of and assured them of action.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)