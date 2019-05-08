JUST IN
Elections 2019: As we get closer to last stage, here is the story so far
Business Standard

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka 'wasting' their time campaigning in Delhi: Kejriwal

Priyanka Gandhi will start campaigning for Congress candidates today by holding roadshows in North East and South Delhi constituencies

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at Delhi Secretariat, in New Delhi | Photo: PTI

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are not going to places like Rajasthan and MP where their party is in a direct fight with the BJP, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal claimed Wednesday.

He also said Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East), will be "wasting" her time campaigning in the national capital.

Priyanka Gandhi will start campaigning for Congress candidates here from Wednesday by holding roadshows in North East and South Delhi constituencies.

"She (Priyanka) is wasting her time in the national capital, why doesn't she campaign in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh?

"She's doing rallies in Uttar Pradesh against SP-BSP, she's doing rallies in Delhi against the AAP. Both the brother and sister aren't going to those places where there's direct fight with the BJP," he said.

Delhi goes to polls on Sunday. The results would be announced on May 23.
First Published: Wed, May 08 2019. 13:55 IST

