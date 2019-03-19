Rahul questions Modi's patriotism, asks why he keeps silent on

With fervent becoming the flavour of the election season, Tuesday questioned Narendra Modi's patriotic credentials and accused him of not raising the issue of India's "territorial integrity" during his meetings with Chinese

The claimed the "did not utter a word" on the boundary question when he hosted Xi in his home state a few years ago.

"During Xi Jinping's meeting with Modi in India, the was seen sitting with him over a cup of tea without uttering a single word on the boundary dispute. Even during his (Modi) visit to he never took up the Doklam issue," Gandhi told an election rally in the capital.

and are locked in a protracted dispute over Arunachal Pradesh, often resulting in incursions by their respective armies into each other's territory.

In June 2017, a military standoff occurred between and as Chinese soldiers attempted to extend a road on the and Indian troops moved in to prevent them. had claimed to have acted on behalf of with which it has a 'special relationship'.

"How can he (Modi) claim himself a Desh Bhakt (patriot) when he did not even take up the issue of the countrys territorial integrity? The country doesnt want such patriots.

"The people of are more patriotic as they are zealously protecting the countrys territory," he told the rally.

Gandhi said Modi had visited China "without an agenda" on the vexed boundary question.

The had recently called Modi "weak and scared" of the Chinese president, after once again blocked a UN resolution to designate a global terrorist.

"Weak Modi is scared of Xi. Not a word comes out of his mouth when China acts against India. NoMos China diplomacy: 1. Swing with Xi in 2. Hug Xi in 3. Bow to Xi in China," Gandhi had said on

The Congress repeated his allegation that Modi continued to shoot for a documentary in the Corbett National Park when the nation was mourning the killing of 40 CRPF personnel in a terror bombing in Kashmir's Pulwama.

Reffering to the recent killing of three people in police firing during the agitation against permanent residency certificates to some sections in Arunachal Pradesh, he said," Was there any necessity for police firing? The issue could have been resolved in other ways without harsh action."



He alleged that it was the BJP's "nature" to suppress those who dare to stand up against it.

Gandhi dubbed the prime minister as an "arrogant" who claimed India awoke only after the advent of his government in 2014. "He has no knowledge of the country's strengths," the Congress leader said.

