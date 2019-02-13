JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Armed miscreants loot Rs 1.67 lakh from pvt finance company

Local OBC outfit allies with Cong for LS polls
Business Standard

Rahul's 'lies' on Rafale deal have been caught: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rahul Gandhi's "lies" on the Rafale aircraft deal have been caught, the BJP said Wednesday, and demanded an apology from him after the CAG said in a report that the deal was 2.86 per cent cheaper than the UPA's 2007 offer.

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad also cited a Supreme Court order to say that Gandhi allegedly lied about the deal.

"We never imagined Indira Gandhi's grandson and Rajiv Gandhi's son will lie so shamelessly" he said.

Prasad told reporters, "BJP demands that Rahul apologise as SC order and CAG report on Rafale jet deal have exposed his lies."

Gandhi, the Congress president, on Wednesday noted that the CAG report on the Rafale deal does not mention the "dissent note" by negotiators.

He said he doesn't think its worth the paper its written on.

The government's argument on price and faster delivery of Rafale jets has been demolished, Gandhi had said at a press conference.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 20:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements