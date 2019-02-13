Rahul's 'lies' on Rafale deal have been caught: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Rahul Gandhi's "lies" on the Rafale aircraft deal have been caught, the BJP said Wednesday, and demanded an apology from him after the CAG said in a report that the deal was 2.86 per cent cheaper than the UPA's 2007 offer.

also cited a order to say that Gandhi allegedly lied about the deal.

"We never imagined Indira Gandhi's grandson and Rajiv Gandhi's son will lie so shamelessly" he said.

Prasad told reporters, "BJP demands that Rahul apologise as SC order and CAG report on Rafale jet deal have exposed his lies."



Gandhi, the president, on Wednesday noted that the CAG report on the Rafale deal does not mention the "dissent note" by negotiators.

He said he doesn't think its worth the paper its written on.

The government's argument on price and faster delivery of Rafale jets has been demolished, Gandhi had said at a press conference.

