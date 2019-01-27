Rail tickets worth nearly Rs one crore seized from travel

-
ALSO READ
Book rail-roko protesters to stop them from contesting polls: RPF DG to officials
Railways to have its own full-fledged cyber cell
Threefold increase in number of arrests by RPF in passenger offences from 2014-2018: Official data
Arun Kumar appointed Director General of RPF
Boundary walls to be raised at accident-prone spots along rail tracks: RPF DG
-
Railway tickets worth nearly Rs one crore were on Sunday seized by RPF sleuths here from the premises of a travel agency which was found to be involved in illegal sale of these and two persons arrested in this connection.
According to a release issued by the Railway Protection Force, the premises of Puja Travels, which ran from the basement of a hotel, were raided following a tip-off about illegal sale of tickets which was confirmed by the IRCTC.
Two employees Chandan Kumar and Pankaj Kumar Gupta
were arrested from the spot. Five tatkal tickets worth Rs 5,692 and 93 reserved tickets of a future date having a total value Rs 4.30 lakh were also recovered from the spot.
In addition, 3,085 rail tickets of previous dates
worth Rs 85.90 lakh, three mobile phones and Rs 52,000 in cash were recovered from the spot, the release said.
A case has been lodged against the two arrested accused under the Railway Act and further investigations were on, the release added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU