29 girls leave hostel of state run school in Odisha

At least 29 girl students of a government run residential school in Odisha's district have left their on Saturday night, officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place at the Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste Development run school at Antaraba under Mohona block of district.

"We are trying to locate the girls," collector, said



Though the exact reason behind the girls leaving their has not yet ascertained, it is suspected that the students are not "happy with the school authority over several issues", they said.

(DWO) Santosh Rath said a probe has been ordered into the incident and exact reason would be known after that.

However, the DWO added that the students left a hand written note mentioning that some teachers of the school are not cooperating with them regarding some issues following which they were compelled to leave the and wanted to take the issue to the notice of the

Meanwhile the of the school, said searches are on to trace the students. He said school staff have been sent to the houses of those students for the purpose.

Sources said the girls, all class 9 students, were last seen near Tikilipadara village early on Sunday morning, but there was no trace of them after that.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)