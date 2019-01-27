JUST IN
Collapse at Peruvian hotel kills 15 amid wedding celebration

AP  |  Lima 

Civil defence officials in Peru say a hotel wall collapsed during a wedding celebration, killing at least 15 people.

Civil defence chief Jorge Chavez says dozens of people who had been dancing were caught under the collapsing wall and a roof early Sunday at the Alhambra hotel in the Andean city of Abancay in southern Peru.

He told RPP radio that at least 30 people had been pulled from the debris with injuries.

They were being treated at a nearby hospital.

First Published: Sun, January 27 2019. 21:20 IST

