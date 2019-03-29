LS polls: Railways in soup over tea cups with 'main bhi chowkidaar' slogan

-
ALSO READ
Lok Sabha polls will be marked by 'more money, violence and hatred': Ex-CEC
Makers of biopic on PM Modi get notice for 'flouting' election conduct code
Exclusion from draft Assam NRC will not affect voting rights: ECI to SC
Elections 2019: Allocation of requisite EVMs, VVPATs underway, says ECI
Lok Sabha polls: Women catch up, but men still wield disproportionate power
-
The Railways found itself caught on the wrong side of the model code of conduct yet again when passengers on Friday reported that tea was being served in paper cups with "main bhi chowkidaar" ('I'm also watchman') written on them.
As the image of the paper cup tweeted by a passenger on Kathgodam Shatabdi went viral, the railways said its has withdrawn the cup and penalised the contractor.
It has been claimed that tea was served in these cups twice. The advertisement on the cup was by Sankalp Foundation, an NGO.
This issue comes days after the railways was found in violation of the poll code for issuing tickets with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pictures on them. Later, the railways said that it was an "unintentional and inadvertent mistake".
"Reports that tea has been served in cups labelled as "main bhi chowkidar" have been investigated. This was without any prior approval of IRCTC. Explanation has been sought from supervisor/pantry Incharges over dereliction of duty.
"A fine of Rs 1 lakh fine has been imposed on the service provider. A showcause notice has also been served to the service provider for this misconduct," an IRCTC spokesperson told PTI.
Received this message today from a friend who is a retired Govt of India officer: I am now traveling in 12040 Kathgodam Shatabdi. This photo is taken by me. Not once, tea has been served twice in these cups. https://t.co/1fM2LcI0Lq pic.twitter.com/lqJza5811q— @LutyenHack (@RaisinaLore) March 29, 2019
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU