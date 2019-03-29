Lok Sabha polls: Urmila Matondkar to contest from Mumbai North for Congress

JUST IN
Matondkar had joined the Congress after meeting Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday and had later said that she was 'here to stay'

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Urmila Matondkar
Actress Urmila Matondkar with Congress President Rahul Gandhi

The Congress on Friday fielded actress Urmila Matondkar from Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency two days after she joined the party.

Matondkar had joined the Congress after meeting Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday and had later said that she was "here to stay".

"The Congress central election committee has approved the candidature of Urmila Matondkar as party candidate to contest the ensuing general elections from Mumbai North parliamentary constituency in Maharashtra," a party statement said.

After joining the party, Matondkar had said she felt the need to join the Congress party as the freedom to express was under attack in the country and there are numerous examples in this regard in the last five years.

She had said the Congress party has participated in the freedom struggle and it stood for freedom.
First Published: Fri, March 29 2019. 11:05 IST

