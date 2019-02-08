Rain, hail brings down temperature in Rajasthan

Minimum temperature dropped by 3 to 5 degree Celsius at most of places in on Friday due to rainfall and hail in the region, a said.

Cold wave conditions prevailed in Pali, Ajmer, Jodhpur, Dabok and Bikaner, he said.

According to MeT department, Bharatpur tehsil recorded 9 mm rainfall till 8 am on Friday. Kumher recorded 13 mm rain, Sepau and Dholpur 1 mm each, 1.6 mm in Hanumangarh, 1.9 mm in Sriganganagar, 2 mm in Karanpur.

Minimum temperature in the desert state's only hill station, Mount Abu, was - 1.4 degree Celsius below freezing point.

In the planes, Dabok recorded a minimum of 3.2 degree Celsius, followed by 3.5 degree Celsius in Churu, 4.0 degree Celsius in Sikar, 4.5 degree Celsius in Chittorgarh, 4.9 degree Celsius in Pilani, 5.0 degree Celsius in Sriganganagar, 5.3 degree Celsius in Jodhpur, 5.4 degree Celsius in Banasthali.

The minimum temperature was 6.0 degree Celsius each in Eranpura and Ajmer, 6.4 degree Celsius in Bikaner, 6.8 degree Celsius in Alwar, 6.9 degree Celsius in Jaisalmer, 7.8 degree Celsius in Jaipur, 8.0 degree Celsius in Swai Madhopur, 8.8 degree Celsius in Phalodi, 9.1 degree Celsius in Kota.

Maximum temperature at most of the places was recorded between 13 and 25.5 degree Celsius, as per the MeT department.

The department predicted medium to dense fog and cold wave conditions to prevail in Bharatpur, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Sikar, Bikaner, Churu, Hanumangarh and Sriganganagar districts in the next 24 hours.

