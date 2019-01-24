It was cold day in the national capital on Thursday as light fell in several parts of the region.

The maximum temperature settled at 22 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average while the minimum temperature was recorded at 9.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal, said a

The Safdarjung Observatory, recording of which is considered the official figure for the city, received 3 mm between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.

Areas under Palam and Lodhi Road recorded 1.2 mm and 1.7 mm rainfall during the same period.

Ridge and Ayanagar observatories recorded traces of rainfall.

The has forecast and thunderstorm with hail in isolated places on Friday,



"The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover at 19 and 10 degrees Celsius respectively," the weatherman said.

Yesterday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 19 and 8 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)