Shooting 'Sooryavanshi' in Bangkok extra special: Akshay Kumar

star Kumar is currently filming his upcoming movie "Sooryavanshi" in Bangkok, Thailand, and the says shooting his own stunts in the city makes him feel nostalgic.

The 51-year-old learned combat sport Muay Thai and worked as a in before making it big in the movies.

"I always have a lot of fun doing my own stunts. Rohit is anyway a class apart when it comes to action in his And doing these bike stunts on the streets of was extra special.

"Many years back I would ride a bike in to deliver Now I am doing the same all over again, to earn my food," said in a statement.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, "Sooryavanshi" is the fourth movie in the filmmaker's cop universe. The first three were "Singham", " Returns" and "Simmba".

The movie features in the lead opposite

Presented by Reliance Entertainment, the film is produced by Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good

