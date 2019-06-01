Rain predicted in isolated places over Vidarbha

The heatwave which scorched areas such as in Maharashtra's region earlier this week seemed to have subsided in some parts Saturday.

People can look forward to more relief as the meteorological department also predicted possibility of rain with thunderstorm at isolated places in the region.

witnessed showers Saturday evening.

had recorded a maximum temperature of 48 degree Celsius three days ago. On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the city was 42.6 degree Celsius.

said there was a possibility of rain in isolated places in Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, and districts in the next four days, though it will not be pre-monsoon showers.

Wardha in Vidarbharecorded a maximum temperature of 45.5 degree Celsius Saturday, followed by Amravati (44.8) Akola (44.1), Washim (43.0), (42.5), (42.2), Buldhana (42.2) and (40).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)