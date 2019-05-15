MEIL Completed 130 Projects in FY-19

/ -- Engineering and Infrastructure giant has completed over 130 projects in the 2018-19 financial year. These projects include lift irrigation, drinking water, power generation, transmission and distribution, Gas processing, city gas distribution, Hydrocarbon verticals. "We focus on completing the projects within the scheduled time without compromising the quality of work. There are two projects completed in record time, which eventually entered the several record books and received recognition from the clients," said B Srinivas Reddy, Director,

entered the Asia Book of Records, Book of Records and Limca Book of Records for completing the project in record time. The 400/220KV power substation completed in just 7 months for of "We executed complex designs by adopting stringent rules and overcame many obstructions in the process, having improper weather conditions. Power is being supplied through this substation uninterruptedly for the last 3 years. As a result, the entered into Limca Book of Record. It is a case of pride for us," said, Mr B Srinivas Reddy, Director, MEIL.

MEIL achieved another record in completion of the 80MMSCFED Gas processing facility for at Rageswari, This prestigious project completed in six months is a record in the sector. "The Gas Processing facility works were done with war footing according to the client's requirement. And MEIL also has taken up operation and maintenance for the period of 18 months," said Mr

MEIL has completed two hydel power projects in in Out of three Hydal power generation units with a 15MW capacity each, two were successfully commissioned last year. The third unit is also ready for commissioning now. MEIL established three turbines with a capacity of 5MW in each unit. The units are on of Sardar Sarovar (Narmada) project in These Hydal power units will be operated by MEIL for next five years. Meil has completed more than 130 projects so far. Some of them are full-fledged and few of them are specific works (packages) in the project scope. Technically they have also been considered as projects.

MEIL has completed another project in record time, YTPS-GMW project in Raichur, Explaining about this unique project, Mr. said, "The proposed project is to supply raw to YTPS from and pumping of burnt coal ash slurry from to the designated ash bund and pumping of recovered as from ash pond to to minimize the usage of raw " MEIL has set up a raw water jack well pump house with approach bridge on banks and embankment. The company also built an ash water jack well pump house with an approach bridge. These complex and critical works were executed before the specified time.

World's largest Lift Project, Kaleshwaram project's majority of the works taken up by MEIL and most of the works were in completed and some are ready commissioning. MEIL has commissioned Link-1 substations under Kaleshwaram Lift Scheme in the 2018-19 year. Ramadugu 400 in the part of Kaleshwaram package 8 has successfully charged. It was the first substation with completing the whole works and charged up in Kaleshwaram Project. This substation was connected to Package-8 underground for 7 motors and pumps having a capacity of each 139 megawatts which is the biggest in the globe. Another major work-related KLIP, the 400/220 at aimed at the power supply to and providing power supply to 220KV Annaram & Medigadda Substations.

MEIL has built a drinking water supply scheme for Nellore city and adjoining villages. 70,000 households will get purified water with this project. Constructed an intake well and pump house on banks at Viruvuru in Podalakuru Mandal. Part of this project 3 vertical turbine pump sets established with 544 kilowatts capacity. Water purification center at Mahamadhapur with 122 million liters per day capacity.

MEIL has commissioned various drinking water supply schemes across India. Under Mission Baghiratha Scheme MEIL has completed the projects include Karimnagar Phase-1, Siricilla, Vemulawada & Choppadandi, Peddapalli-Ramagundam, Korutla, Jagityal & Dharmapuri, Mahabubnagar, Manthani-Bhupalapally, Alair-Intra-AKBR Nalgonda, Paleru-Warangal, Nizamabad -Singur, SRSP-Adilabad Ph-II, Adilabad Ph-I, Dummugudem-Pusuru, Mangapeta Segments. Asind, Kotri, Shahpura, Pali water supply schemes in Rajasthan, Bhubaneswar Bulk, Keonjhar water Supply schemes in Odisha State and Varanasi, Agra Projects in were commissioned in the last financial year.

MEIL executed several projects in the sector. Purushottapatnam Phase-1, 2, Kondaveetivagu, Chintalapudi, HNSS Phase-2 Lift Scheme from Andhra Pradesh, Uttur, Kolar, Dasarahalli, Kanva Lift Schemes from and 1, 3 and Sauni Yojana L3P5 Projects from Gujarat, Six lifts from Mega Scheme, Odisha was commissioned.

MEIL has proven experience in mega projects, has an overseas presence in prestigious refinery projects in countries like Kuwait, Jordan, and MEIL is known for its timely execution of mega projects with highest quality standards, particularly related to creating infrastructure for establishing raw processing units, compressor plants; gas-based captive power plants etc. MEIL Hydro Carbons division's Engineering Technical Team is using sophisticated modern technology for fabrications, installations, and hook up operations.

