Raj Dy CM seeks to shift onus for quota to Gujjar on the Centre of

Seeking to shift the burden of granting five per cent quota to Gujjars in state jobs and educational institutions, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot Wednesday said the Centre should remove the legal hurdles preventing it.

"The Centre has enacted the law for 10 per cent quota for the economically weaker sections," said Pilot, adding the Centre alone can resolve "the legal hurdles" in giving five per cent quota to Gujjars and other communities.

Pilot made the statement in reply to a query on Kirori Singh Bainsla's threat to revive the quota stir from Friday, if the government fails to take a decision on the issue.

"We discussed the matter today. Everyone knows what the previous government did," said Pilot, adding his government is committed to the issue, which was included in the Congress' election manifesto.

The state assembly has passed the resolution and the previous governments gave approval to five per quota in the past but the issue got stuck in legal hurdles, he said, adding the Center should look into it.

"Our government and the party are committed to the issue and we will get them justice, said Pilot, who himself is a Gujjar.

Bainsla, who spearheaded Gujjar agitations in the past, Tuesday threatened to revive the stir in the state from February 8, if five per cent reservation is not given to his community and four other castes.

"We want five per cent reservation. The Congress in its election manifesto promised the same and now we are asking the party to fulfil its promise made in the manifesto which the government has made an official document," Bainsla had said.

The community's demand is for five per cent separate reservation for Gujjar, Raika-Rebari, Gadia Luhar, Banjara and Gadaria communities in government jobs and educational institutions.

They are presently getting a one-per cent separate quota under the legal limit of 50 per cent under the most backward category in addition to the OBC reservation.

