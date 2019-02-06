Maharashtra's Arantxa wins bronze in National billiards

Maharashtra's has clinched the bronze medal in the event of the 26th Ladies National and Championship 2019 played in

The left-handed Pune-based cueist defeated Chitra Magimairaj of 2-1 in the race to 75 points best of three frames third place match, a said on Wednesday.

The former IBSF World Women's Championship in 2015 and twice National billiards champion (2012, 2015) was engaged in a keen tussle with Chitra and won a close first frame to take the lead.

But Chitra fought back to narrowly win the second to level match scores and force the decider.

In the third frame, Arantxa was a bit more consistent and managed to comfortably pocket the decisive final frame to complete a satisfying 75-62, 72-77 and 76-58 victory to secure her position as the third ranked in the country, it said.

Earlier in the semi-finals, Arantxa lost to eventual champion R Umadevi of 0-2 (73-75, 74-79).

In the quarter-finals, Arantxa had defeated Varshaa Sanjeev of 2-1 (24-52, 51-36, 50-16).

