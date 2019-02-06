College student attacks minor girl for spurning him

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

A minor girl was seriously injured when a 19-year-old college student attacked her with a knife here for spurning him, police sources said Wednesday.

The accused has been taken into custody, they said.

Relatives of the 17-year-old victim alleged that the student, Bharat, was harassing her and they had earlier lodged a complaint with police who counselled him.

Bharat attacked the girl with a knife used for cutting open coconuts at a bus-stop while she was waiting for a bus to go to college, police said, adding she suffered injuries on her neck.

A senior police official said the girl is being treated in an intensive care unit of a private hospital at Malakpet and her condition is said to be serious.

First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 18:40 IST

