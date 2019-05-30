Raj govt bans ads, sale of e-cigarettes

-
The Rajasthan government has decided to ban production, distribution, advertisement and sale of e-cigarette in the state.
The decision, which comes a day before the World No Tobacco Day, will be an important step to curb addiction among youths, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said in a statement.
Gehlot said the Congress had promised to take steps to curb use of tobacco among youths in its election manifesto and the step will prove effective.
Health minister Raghu Sharma said the youths are being misled by advertisements of e-cigarettes as a better alternative.
He said that a committee was constituted to do a detailed study on the rising use of e-cigarettes.
