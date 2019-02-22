Raj: Rights activists demanded protection for Kashmiri students

Rights activists Friday here demanded protection for Kashmiri students and others living in various parts of

Prem Krishan Sharma, who represents the (PUCL), said Kashmiri students and employees are living under fear as they are being threatened in the wake of the Pulwama attack.

He said nearly 7,000 students and over 2,000 employees from currently live in the state.

Besides the PUCL, activists of Jamat-e-Islami-Hind and other organisations also demanded protection for the Kashmiri people.

"Several people have returned to They are living under fear and the government should ensure their security. They are also Indian citizens and they should not be forced to leave," of the Hind told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)