MNS chief Raj Thackeray grilled by ED in money laundering case

MNS chief Raj Thackeray was on Thursday grilled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case, after he reached the agency's office in south Mumbai with his family members in tow.
The MNS leader reached the ED office at 11.25 am and walked out at 8.15 pm.
ED officials had prepared a questionnaire for him to get a fair idea of the deal, the official said. ED officials allowed Raj to leave after recording his statement in the case, the official said.
There was no word from ED officials on whether he will be called again for questioning.
