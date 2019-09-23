JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Beijing gives support to US-Taliban talks

Mining industry in India still highest taxed in world: FIMI
Business Standard

Rajasthan CM holds public hearing to redress grievances of people

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held a public hearing at his residence here on Monday to redress grievances of the citizens.

The chief minister took representations and complaints from people who came from various parts of the state. He issued necessary directions to senior officials to redress the grievances, a release said.

Various individuals including women, delegations of different organisations apprised the chief minister of their issues at the Jansunwayi, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 23 2019. 16:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU