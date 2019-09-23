Rajasthan CM holds public hearing to redress grievances of people

-
ALSO READ
CM Gehot writes to CEC, seeks review of poll code
No place for mob lynching in Rajasthan, says CM Gehlot
Raj govt to set up board for vedic education, culture
Rajasthan CM Gehlot's son Vaibhav trailing behind BJP candidate in Jodhpur
Democracy, Constitution under threat in BJP rule: Gehlot
-
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held a public hearing at his residence here on Monday to redress grievances of the citizens.
The chief minister took representations and complaints from people who came from various parts of the state. He issued necessary directions to senior officials to redress the grievances, a release said.
Various individuals including women, delegations of different organisations apprised the chief minister of their issues at the Jansunwayi, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU