Rajasthan CM holds public hearing to redress grievances of people

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held a public hearing at his residence here on Monday to redress grievances of the citizens.

The chief minister took representations and complaints from people who came from various parts of the state. He issued necessary directions to senior officials to redress the grievances, a release said.

Various individuals including women, delegations of different organisations apprised the chief minister of their issues at the Jansunwayi, it said.

