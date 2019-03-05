Rajasthan govt starts registration for wheat procurement

The government has started registration for wheat at Rs 1,840 per (MSP) from Tuesday.

Wheat process will start from April 1 in the state except Kota division, where process will start from March 15, state and civil supplies minister said in a statement.

He said that farmers can get the registration done on Corporation of India (FCI) website for selling their wheat produce at of Rs 1,840 per

Meena said that wheat will be procured from March 15 in Kota division, whereas the process will begin from April 1 in rest of the state.

Farmers will have to carry their photo ID card, Aadhar Card, Ration Card, Job card, driving license, Kisan credit card and passport to get their registration done at FCI website, which can be done at E-Mitra kiosks.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)