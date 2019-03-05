Rajasthan govt starts registration for wheat procurement

-
The Rajasthan government has started registration for wheat procurement at Rs 1,840 per quintal minimum support price (MSP) from Tuesday.
Wheat procurement process will start from April 1 in the state except Kota division, where process will start from March 15, state food and civil supplies minister Ramesh Chandra Meena said in a statement.
He said that farmers can get the registration done on Food Corporation of India (FCI) website for selling their wheat produce at MSP of Rs 1,840 per quintal.
Meena said that wheat will be procured from March 15 in Kota division, whereas the process will begin from April 1 in rest of the state.
Farmers will have to carry their photo ID card, Aadhar Card, Ration Card, Job card, driving license, Kisan credit card and passport to get their registration done at FCI website, which can be done at E-Mitra kiosks.
