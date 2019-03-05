ACB urges court for speedy trial in graft cases in J'Khand

The Anti- Bureau (ACB) has urged a local court here to conduct speedy trial in connection with over five dozen cases registered against government officials.

The Kolhan division of ACB has registered 67 cases of against government officials since 2015, of Police (ACB-Kolhan), told on Tuesday.

The mineral-rich Kolhan region comprises East and West Singhbhum, and Seraikela-Kharswan districts.

Of the 67 cases, 14 were registered under his tenure since mid-2018, Sinha said, adding, the majority of these were bribery-related complaints.

Names of many senior officials feature in the list and chargesheet against them have already been filed, he said.

"Our conviction rate is close to cent per cent," Sinha asserted, adding, cases of corruption have come down after ACB started taking strict action against the culprits.

"Officials are now afraid to accept bribe in cash, but are doing so in kind. Accordingly, we have adopted new techniques of investigation to bring the offenders to book," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)