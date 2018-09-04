Rajasthan records 'normal' rainfall this monsoon

has received normal rainfall this monsoon, according to the here.

The state received 433.38 mm rainfall during June 1 to September 3, which is 6.06 per cent less as compared to normal of 530.08 mm.

Eighteen districts of the state which recorded normal rainfall are Alwar, Banswara, Baran, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dausa, Dholpur, Dungarpur, Ganganagar, Jaipur, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Kota, Pratapgarh, and

Ajmer, Barmer, Bundi, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jodhpur, Nagaur, Pali, Sirohi and Tonk districts received 'deficit' rainfall (-20 to -59 per cent) while Bharatpur, Bikaner, Sawai Madhopur and Sikar districts were under 'excess' rainfall category (20-59 per cent).

" as a whole is under 'normal' category as it received 19 per cent to -19 per cent rainfall till Tuesday," according to the here.

No district has recorded 'abnormal' (60 per cent or more) or scanty rains (-60 per cent or less).

Of the total 831 dams in the state, 335 are empty, 411 partially filled and 85 over flowing.

Meanwhile, Sawai Madhopur, Dabok and districts in east recorded 37, 30.6 and 15.6 mm rainfall respectively, Met department said Tuesday.

