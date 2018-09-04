JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Robust demand lifts refined soya oil futures by 0.67 pc

SC turns down Lt Col Purohit's plea for SIT probe into his abduction, torture
Business Standard

TCS becomes 2nd firm to hit Rs 8 lakh crore m-cap mark

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Tata Consultancy Services Tuesday became the second Indian company to attain a market valuation of over Rs 8 lakh crore mark following surge in its share price.

During the afternoon trade, the IT major's market capitalisation (m-cap) stood at Rs 8,01,550.50 crore on BSE.

Shares of TCS rose by 2 per cent to Rs 2,097 -- its 52-week high -- on BSE.

Earlier on August 23, Reliance Industries (RIL) became the first Indian company to cross the Rs 8 lakh crore market capitalisation mark.

TCS is also the country's most-valued firm in terms of m-cap.

TCS on June 15 became the first company to close the trading session with a market valuation of over Rs 7 lakh crore.

The market valuation of TCS had earlier this year gone past the Rs 6 lakh crore level, making it the second company to achieve the milestone after Reliance Industries.

Mumbai-headquartered TCS had in April became the first Indian company to close the trading session with over $100 billion market valuation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 04 2018. 13:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements