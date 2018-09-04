JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Mentha oil futures gain 0.83 pc on spot demand

Robust demand lifts refined soya oil futures by 0.67 pc
Business Standard

Cardamom futures fall 1.65 pc on profit-booking

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Cardamom prices fell 1.65 per cent to Rs 1,351.20 per kg in futures trade today as speculators booked their profits at prevailing levels amid easing demand in the spot market.

Besides, sufficient stocks on higher arrivals from the major producing belts exerted pressure on cardamom futures prices.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, cardamom for this month's contract fell by Rs 22.80, or 1.65 per cent, to Rs 1,351.20 per kg in a business turnover of 20 lots.

Similarly, the spice for delivery in October edged down by Rs 7.60, or 0.54 per cent, to Rs 1,376 per kg with a trading volume of 17 lots.

Marketmen said besides profit-taking by speculators at existing levels, increased arrivals from producing regions exerted pressure on cardamom futures.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 04 2018. 13:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements