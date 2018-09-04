Cardamom futures fall 1.65 pc on profit-booking

prices fell 1.65 per cent to Rs 1,351.20 per kg in futures trade today as speculators booked their profits at prevailing levels amid easing demand in the spot market.

Besides, sufficient stocks on higher arrivals from the producing belts exerted pressure on futures prices.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, for this month's contract fell by Rs 22.80, or 1.65 per cent, to Rs 1,351.20 per kg in a business turnover of 20 lots.

Similarly, the spice for delivery in October edged down by Rs 7.60, or 0.54 per cent, to Rs 1,376 per kg with a trading volume of 17 lots.

Marketmen said besides profit-taking by speculators at existing levels, increased arrivals from producing regions exerted pressure on cardamom futures.

