Robust demand lifts refined soya oil futures by 0.67 pc

Refined prices rose by 0.67 per cent to Rs 747.50 per 10 kg in futures trade today as speculators created fresh positions amid pick up in demand at the domestic spot market and restricted supplies from growing regions.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined for delivery in October hardened by Rs 4.95, or 0.67 per cent, to Rs 747.50 per 10 kg with an open interest of 25,970 lots.

Similarly, the for delivery in September gained Rs 4.10, or 0.55 per cent, to Rs 744.50 per 10 kg in 31,560 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions built up by traders on the back of upsurge in demand in the spot market against restricted supplies from producing belts helped refined prices to trade higher in futures trade.

