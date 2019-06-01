Rajasthan sizzles under intense heat, Churu records max temp of 50.8 deg C

reeled under intense heat Saturday with sizzling at 50.8 degrees Celsius, nine degrees above normal.

Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer and Kota recorded maximum temperatures of 49 degrees Celsius, 47.9 degrees Celsius, 47.2 degrees and 46 degrees respectively, the MeT department said.

Jodhpur, and registered day temperature at 45.6 degrees Celsius, 44.5 degrees Celsius, and 45.2 degrees respectively, it said.

Heat wave conditions are prevailing in parts of the state and the conditions would remain the same during the next two days.

