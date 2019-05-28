Rajdhani attendant helps return missing Rs 86K camera

A passenger got back within 24 hours his camera worth Rs 86,000 which he had left behind in his in the Sealdah-bound Express, thanks to an attendant of the train.

The 31-year-old attendant, Amal Bapari, found the camera bag while collecting beddings from berths of B6 after the New Delhi-Sealdah Express concluded its journey around 11 am on Monday.

An Tuesday said Bapari submitted the bag to the proper department and when its owner, Anupam Ghosh, lodged a complaint, the officials acted promptly to return the same.

Profusely thanking the attendant and railway officials, Ghosh said, "It was almost 12 hours after alighting from the train that I realised I had left the camera at my berth. I never thought that I will get it back."



Bapari, who was employed by a contractor, said he is happy that the passenger got back his bag.

"I had no idea what the bag contained. But I realised that it was costly and important," he said.

Railway officials said they always strive to make the journey of a passenger memorable.

