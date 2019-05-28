Rajdhani attendant helps return missing Rs 86K camera

-
A passenger got back within 24 hours his camera worth Rs 86,000 which he had left behind in his coach in the Sealdah-bound Rajdhani Express, thanks to an attendant of the train.
The 31-year-old attendant, Amal Bapari, found the camera bag while collecting beddings from berths of coach B6 after the New Delhi-Sealdah Rajdhani Express concluded its journey around 11 am on Monday.
An Eastern Railway spokesperson Tuesday said Bapari submitted the bag to the proper department and when its owner, Anupam Ghosh, lodged a complaint, the officials acted promptly to return the same.
Profusely thanking the attendant and railway officials, Ghosh said, "It was almost 12 hours after alighting from the train that I realised I had left the camera at my berth. I never thought that I will get it back."
Bapari, who was employed by a contractor, said he is happy that the passenger got back his bag.
"I had no idea what the bag contained. But I realised that it was costly and important," he said.
Railway officials said they always strive to make the journey of a passenger memorable.
