Former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar fails to appear before CBI

Former commissioner failed to appear before the on Tuesday morning in connection with the Saradha ponzi scam case, increasing the possibility of his arrest by the agency during the day, sources said.

They said Kumar did not appear for questioning twice in spite of notices after the Kolkata High Court withdrew the protection given to him from arrest on Friday. The agency had given him notice to appear at 10 am but he failed to turn up, they said. has started proceeding on "other options" available to it under the law, they said.

The DGP, in a letter on Monday, had told the CBI that its notices were sent to Kumar's official residence and his response is awaited, they added.

In the letter, the top police official had said that through his lawyer, Kumar had intimated him that he is on leave till September 25. It also said that he is trying legal remedies available to him. Kumar's anticipatory bail application is likely to come up before a special CBI court on Tuesday.

The Saradha group of companies had allegedly duped lakhs of people of Rs 2,500 crore, promising higher rates of returns on their investments.