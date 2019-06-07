JUST IN
Rajnath reviews operational matters and procurement issues of armed forces

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh presided over a meeting of senior officials of his ministry on Friday to review operational matters and procurement issues of the armed forces.

He discussed important revenue procurement cases regarding maintenance of platforms and assets with the armed forces, the Defence Ministry said.

The meeting was attended by Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra, Secretary (Defence Finance) Gargi Kaul and other senior officials of the ministry.

Singh was briefed by the officers about ongoing infrastructure projects and plans for future upgradation.

The minister also reviewed matters related to Indian Coast Guard.

Singh instructed that separate meetings in respect of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force may be convened to discuss operational preparedness.

On Thursday, Singh reviewed defence acquisition issues and defence cooperation activities with friendly foreign countries (FFCs) and the policy matters pertaining to defence diplomacy, including bilateral, multilateral exercises, capacity building, training and material assistance to FFCs.

He was briefed about the Defence Planning Committee, set up in 2018.

First Published: Fri, June 07 2019. 21:10 IST

