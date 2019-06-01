Rajnath holds high-level meet after taking charge as Defence Minister

Soon after taking charge as Defence Minister, Saturday asked the chiefs of the Army, and the to prepare separate presentations on the challenges and overall functioning of their respective forces.

Singh held a held a meeting with Gen Bipin Rawat, of Marshal B S Dhanoa and newly-appointed chief at the headquarters of the defence ministry at the during which he was apprised about the security scenario, officials said.

for Defence Shripad Naik, and several top officials of the ministry were also present at the meeting.

Officials said separate wings of the ministry were also told to prepare presentations which will be reviewed at a meeting soon.

Singh, who was the in the previous government, was accorded a grand welcome by the three services chiefs and senior officials when he arrived at the defence ministry around noon.

A said Singh urged all those who greeted him to give their best and work towards achieving the "targets".

Earlier in the day, Singh visited the national war memorial and paid tributes to the fallen heroes.

As defence minister, Singh's most crucial challenge will be to speed up the long-delayed modernisation of the three services besides ensuring overall coherence in their combat readiness.

His another challenge will be to ensure peace and tranquillity along the frontier with while developing required infrastructure to deal with any possible Chinese hostility.

As he took charge of the ministry just three months after carried out air strikes on a terrorist training camp in Pakistan's Balakot, it is expected that he will continue with the policy of hot pursuit in dealing with cross border terrorism.

Containing infiltration of terrorists into from will be another key focus area.

As the Defence Minister, Singh will face the challenge of strengthening the combat capabilities of the Army, and the due to changing regional security matrix and geo-political dynamics.

The forces have been pressing for equipping them to deal with hybrid warfare and Singh will have to attend to this crucial demand.

The government has been focusing on domestic defence production and Singh will have to carry a number of big-ticket reform initiatives, including implementing the ambitious "strategic partnership" model.

Under the new model, select Indian private firms will be roped in to build platforms like submarines and fighter jets in in partnership with foreign defence majors.

Singh also faces the challenge of modernising the defence research organisations and various other defence public sector undertakings so that they can produce state-of-the art hardware to match requirement of the forces.

He will also have to oversee implementation of major reforms in the 12-lakh strong The has already finalised a blueprint for its reform including right-sizing of the force.

His predecessor Nirmala Sitharaman had taken on the opposition head-on with her fiery defence of the fighter jet deal and it will be interesting to see how Singh deals with the issue.

