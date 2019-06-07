Penalty imposed on Virat Kohli for wastage of drinking water at his Gurgaon home

captain has been fined by the Municipal Corporation for wastage of drinking water at his house in the city, officials said Friday.

The Rs 500-fine was imposed after a domestic help was found cleaning a car with running water from a pipe outside Kohli's DLF Phase 1 residence here, an said.

"A penalty of Rs 500 was immediately imposed as per rules on Wednesday and the fine amount was also remitted. The worker was using running water to clean the car, leading to wastage of water," Public Relation Officer, Municipal Corporation, S S told

He said various teams of the civic body go around inspecting water wastage in the city and had taken cognisance of the matter. He added that has a canal-based water supply system.

"We issue advisories from time to time, requesting people to judiciously use drinking water. Whether supply water or ground water, if spent like this gets wasted. In this case, the worker could have used bucket instead of running water," the said.

He said this was not a standalone case in which penalty has been imposed for wasting water, adding lot of times people are found wasting water during gardening as well.

is currently in England where he is leading the Indian team in the World Cup.

