BJD MP Ladu Kishore Swain dies

Senior Biju Janata Dal leader and Lok Sabha member Ladu Kishore Swain died at a private hospital here following a prolonged illness, family sources said Wednesday. He was 71.
Swain is survived by wife, two sons and a daughter, they said.
The BJD leader, who represented Odishas Aska Lok Sabha constituency, was suffering from kideney ailment and breathed his last late Tuesday night, they said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and a host of dignitaries have condoled the demise of Swain.
"Anguished by the passing away of Lok Sabha MP from Aska, Odisha, Shri Ladu Kishore Swain Ji. He will be remembered for his rich service to society. His work towards rural development was noteworthy. Spoke to his son Nachiketa and expressed condolences," Modi said in a twitter post.
The chief minister in his condolence message described Swain as an able parliamentarian who had also served as a member of the state legislature.
The state Assembly mourned the demise of Swain and paid homage by observing a minute's silence.
Swain was elected to Lok Sabha from Aska Lok Sabha constituency in 2014 as a BJD candidate.
Earlier, he was elected to the state Assembly in 2004 on BJD ticket from Kabisurya Nagara assembly constituency in Ganjam district.
