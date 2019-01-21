'Ram Naam Bank' at Kumbh for devotees seeking solace

For almost a century, people from different religions have been writing the name of Lord in a booklet and depositing it in the ' Naam Bank' in search of and peace.

It is a unique with neither ATMs, nor cheque books and its only only 'currency' is Lord

Ashutosh Varshney, who manages the bank's affairs, is carrying on the legacy of his grandfather who had set up the organisation in early part of the 20th century.

"This was started by my grandfather, Ishwar Chandra, who was a Now, there are over one lakh account holders from different age groups and religions," said Ashutosh Varshney, who has set up its camp at Sector 6 of the Kumbh Mela.

"It runs under a social organisation, Ram Naam Sewa Sansthan, and has witnessed at least nine Kumbhs," he told PTI Monday.

The has no monetary transactions. Its members have a booklet of 30 pages, containing 108 columns in which they write 'Ram Naam' 108 times everyday. This booklet is deposited in the individual's account.

He said the name of the Lord should be written in red ink as it is the colour of love.

"The divine name of Lord Ram is credited in the account of account holder. A passbook is issued like other banks," said Gunjan Varshney, the of the bank which is situated at Civil Lines here.

"All these services are provided free of cost. has ledgers and passbooks like any other bank, and maintains the records of its 'depositors'. The only currency that works in this bank is the name of Lord Ram," she said.

said the size of one's account was determined by the number of times one was able to write the name of the Lord and deposit it in the bank.

She said writing Ram Naam is called 'Likhita Jaap', and it comes in the category of writing meditation.

"This gives one a complete sense of surrender to an inner conscience and peace while writing the golden words. All the senses are engaged in the service of Lord," she said.

said people are not bound to worship Lord Ram to be members of the bank. They are free to worship Gods of their religions, he added.

He said people write the name of Lord Ram in Urdu, English and Bengali.

Peterson Das (55), a Christian, has been writing the name of Lord Ram since 2012.

"Almighty is one, be it Ram, Allah, Jesus or Nanak. It is humans who differentiate. I started writing the name of Lord Ram in 2012, but somehow, it got discontinued. However, from Kumbh, I have restarted the practice," Das said.

Recalling his five-year-old association with the bank, Singh, 50, said, "Lord Ram and Guru were great persons. Following their ideals is the foremost duty of every human being. If we believe in communal unity, then members of all faith should be brought together."



said writing the Lord's name helps release suppressed emotions and resolve issues from the past.

"By constantly repeating Lord Ram's name, everything is accomplished. From a practical point of view, the writing of Ram Naam is actually reorienting to our true self," he said.

Priyanka Agarwal, who has been writing the name of Lord Ram for the last 8-9 years, said it has helped her to effectively deal with various issues. Challenging situations got turned favourable due to this practice, she said.

