Refined soya oil futures rise by 0.68 pc

Refined prices increased by 0.68 per cent to Rs 758.35 per 10 kg in futures market Monday as speculators created fresh positions.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined for delivery in March went up by Rs 5.15, or 0.68 per cent, to Rs 758.35 per 10 kg with an open interest of 25,140 lots.

Similarly, the for delivery in February was trading higher by Rs 4.05, or 0.53 per cent, to Rs 768.25 per 10 kg in 37,700 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions built up by traders against restricted arrivals from growing regions, mainly led to the rise in refined prices at futures trade.

