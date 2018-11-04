Lord Ram's statue should be taller than Statue of Unity: Azam Khan

With Chief Minister likely to announce a 151-metre tall Lord statue in Ayodhya, on Saturday welcomed the idea.

Talking to ANI, Khan asserted that Lord Ram's statue, which is likely to be built near the in the temple town should be constructed taller than the recently-inaugurated 182-meter Sardar Vallabhai Patel's statue.

He said, "Why did this thought not occur at the time of building the Why would anybody oppose (the building of Lord Ram's statue)? I would want an even taller in Rampur."

The announcement in this regard will be made during the Deepawali festivities to be organised the next week when Adityanath will be in

Reportedly, saints in have been pressing for construction of a similar to that of

Located on Sadhu-Bet Island, Gujarat, the 182-metre tall occupies over 20,000 square metres and is surrounded by a 12 square km artificial lake.

The Statue was inaugurated by on the 143rd birth - the first Home Minister and Deputy of

