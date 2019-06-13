Norwegian tanker still afloat after reported attack: owner

Norwegian tanker Front Altair was still afloat after a reported attack in the Gulf of on Thursday, the of the company that owns the vessel told AFP, denying reports it had sunk.

"I can confirm that the vessel has NOT sunk," wrote in a text message to AFP.

The 23 people who were on board were "all safe", he added.

The Front Altair and another tanker were reportedly attacked in Thursday's incident, which sent world soaring.

Iran's official agency had earlier quoted that one of the two vessels had sunk.

The said the 111,000-tonne Front Altair, a Islands-flagged vessel, was "attacked" and that there were three explosions, but no injuries reported on board, provided no other details.

According to the Norwegian Maritime Authority, the ship's crew had boarded a passing vessel.

Norwegian authorities called on its ships in the region to exercise extra caution in the region, and "to stay well clear of Iranian waters until further notice".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)