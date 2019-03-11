Ramzan fasting will not impact poll percentage: Owaisi

Monday said coinciding of polls with Ramzan would not hamper poll percentage, rubbishing claims made by some leaders to the effect.

The will be held from April 11 to May 19 and the results will be declared on May 23 while Ramzan is expected to commence either on May 5 or 6, depending on sighting of the moon and lasts about 29 days.

Leaders of the (TMC) and the (AAP) have claimed that elections during the Muslim holy month will inconvenience the community, largely seen to be backing the opposition parties, and help the ruling

"They say poll percentage will come down because they are fasting. That is all rubbish. Nothing of that sort will happen. I am confident that the spirituality of Muslims will increase during Ramzan. On the contrary, poll per cent will go up," Owaisi told reporters.

"Elections are constitutional obligation and they must go on. Why Muslims will not work during Ramzan? Fasting is obligatory on Muslims. We cook, work, clean and take care of our families while fasting," he tweeted.

"Its an insult to Muslims to say Ramzan will affect our voting. In Ramzan, Shaitan is enchained - inshallah one will use their vote to defeat his agents," the (AIMIM) said.

Reacting to the controversy, the (EC) had earlier said polls are conducted during Ramzan as an entire month cannot be excluded from the schedule.

However, dates of main festivals and Fridays are avoided as poll days, it added.

had tweeted Sunday that elections will be held in on May 12, when Muslims will be observing Ramzan.

"There will be less polling among Muslims, and it will directly benefit the BJP," he had claimed.

Some leaders of the ruling TMC in had also spoken on similar lines.

elections will he held in seven phases and the counting of votes will be held on May 23, the EC had announced on Sunday.

