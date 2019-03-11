International food & hospitality fair 'Aahar' to open on Tuesday

will inaugurate Aahar 2019, an international and hospitality fair that will feature new trends in and (F&B), hospitality, culinary technology, retail and new innovations, here on Tuesday.

The latest edition of the fair, to be held between March 12 and 16, will feature a wide range of products, machinery, F&B equipment, hospitality and dcor solutions, confectionary items from over 560 participants from and abroad.

Countries such as China, Canada, Chile, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Netherland, Norway, Oman, Russia, Singapore, Spain, Turkey, Taiwan, USA, the UK, the UAE and will participate in Aahar 2019, an official statement said.

The fair will also offer an insight into the operational and food safety concerns and innovations to become energy-efficient, finding budget-friendly raw materials for boosting productivity while still aiming for greater profitability.

The 'Culinary Art India' and exclusive seminars on "potential, possibilities and products to enable emerging as leading global player in organic food products" and "role of Indian corporate sector in supporting enormous potential of MSME involved in food processing" are among added attractions for the participants and delegates.

