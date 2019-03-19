BJP rant of no development in 70 years has run past expiry date: Priyanka

general secretary on Tuesday said the ground reality was different than what the Uttar Pradesh government has been portraying and there is an expiry date to the rant that nothing was done in the past 70 years.

The incharge of east Uttar Pradesh was responding to a question about the Adityanath government issuing its report card on completion of two years in office, in which it highlighted various achievements and welfare schemes.

"They (BJP) need to come to the ground to see the reality. This report card and publicity looks good, but the reality is different... all sections are feeling harassed," she said at the Sitamarhi guest house in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district, where she had a night halt.

"There is a big difference between polls promises and fulfilling them. As far as the rant about (no development in) 70 years is concerned, it also has an expiry date. You (BJP) are in the government for the past five years, what have you done in five years? the leader asked.

The Bharatiya Janata Party often attacks the Congress by accusing it of not developing the country in the past 70 years.

The 47-year-old, who had embarked on a three-day boat journey on Ganga to reach out to the electorate residing on the river banks, offered prayers at the Sitamarhi temple before starting for her next stop en route to Mirzapur.

alleged that nothing had been done on the ground in the state during Adityanath's rule. "Everyday, I'm meeting people from different sections of the society and I'm getting to know that students, youngsters, 'shiksha mitras', anganwadi workers and ASHA workers are feeling harassed. At some places, it was announced that they will get Rs 17,000 salary, but till now they have got nothing. For the past two years, they are getting Rs 8,000."



Asked about leader and Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma accusing her and Congress president Rahul Gandhi of coming for a picnic before elections and vanishing just after that, she said: "Well, I haven't been to Italy in the past three-four years. I should go in fact to see my grandmother.