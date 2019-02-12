Rao, CBI legal advisor leave courtroom after serving SC's day-long sentence

Former CBI M and the probe agency's S Bhasuram left the courtroom after serving their day-long sentence for contempt.

The apex court held them guilty of contempt for wilfully disobeying its order by transferring A K Sharma, who was probing the shelter home sexual assault cases, as additional of CRPF on January 17.

A bench headed by did not allow the second attempt of K K Venugopal at 3:40 pm that the contemnor officers be allowed to leave.

"Go to one corner of the court and sit down till the rising of this court," the court had said in the forenoon.

The top court responded furiously to the second attempt by Venugopal seeking permission for Rao to leave.

"What's this? Do you want us to sentence him till the rising of the court tomorrow? Go and sit where you were," the CJI said.

