Rare tram collision in Paris suburb injures 12

French rail authorities said Tuesday they were investigating the cause of a rare collision in a suburb which injured 12 people, one of them seriously.

The collision took place late Monday in the Issy-les-Moulineaux suburb southwest of the capital just after 9:00 pm (2000 GMT).

"Two carriages collided with passengers on board," a for the rail operator said.

"The one in front was stopped, and the other crashed into it from behind," causing the first to derail.

"One victim is in serious condition, and 11 others have minor injuries," a said, adding that nine of the victims had been brought to local hospitals.

Traffic was "entirely cut off" during the night, and were put in place as repair work was carried out at the site of the crash.

visited the scene overnight, saying "an internal enquiry was immediately triggered in order to shed light on the causes of this accident." Traffic is expected to be disrupted for several days as the repair work is carried out, the said.

Accidents are rare on the busy suburban tram network, which was opened two decades ago.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)