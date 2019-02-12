RPGMC doctors go on pen-down strike in Himachal's Tanda

The resident doctors of Dr (RPGMC) at went on a pen-down strike against the Tuesday demanding abolition of the required to pursue higher medical courses in Himachal Pradesh's district, officials said.

They observed a two-hour pen-down strike in the morning and urged the government to abolish the rule soon, they said.

The government recently slashed half of the bond money, required for pursuing higher medical courses, to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 10 lakh, but doctors are demanding its full abolition, officials said.

Due to the strike, there were very few doctors in OPD Tuesday morning, the patients had to face difficulties and had to wait for long, they said.

Amit Rana, of the Resident Doctors' Association, Tanda, said, "After wearing black ribbons for one week on the lines of Medical college, Shimla, against this bank guarantee, we have started two hours' pen-down strike from today."



"We are demanding that the government should completely abolish the and release our pending stipend of last three months. If our demands are not met with, the resident doctors of entire state shall go on strike in the near future," he said.

