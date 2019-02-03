Rashford strike lifts surging Man Utd into fifth

Manchester United closed in once more on a top-four finish as Marcus Rashford's fine form continued with the only goal in a 1-0 win at to move up to fifth.

Rashford cushioned Paul Pogba's through ball into his path before blasting home his sixth goal in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's 10 games in charge just nine minutes in.

A 2-2 draw at home to in midweek is the only match Solskjaer has failed to win and another victory lifts United a point above Arsenal and to within two points of fourth-placed Chelsea in the fight for football next season.

However, as is often the case on the road, United relied on for all three points as a side that have often troubled the top six this season improved after half-time.

Twice the Spaniard stood tall to deny Jamie Vardy, but De Gea's best save came from Rachid Ghezzal's free-kick that arrowed towards the top corner.

