Rattan Lal Kataria: BJP's Dalit face in Haryana

Now entering Parliament for the third time, Rattan Lal is often seen as the BJP's face in

The (67) defeated former Union and veteran Kumari Selja by a margin of 3.42 lakh votes to win from

He was of BJP in early 1980s and served as the between 2001 and 2013.

was elected as a MLA in 1987 and became for the first time in 1999.

He lost the subsequent elections in 2004 and 2009 to Selja, but won the parliamentary seat in 2014.

Known for penning short poems, Kataria is a

During his last stint in Parliament, he was a member of the He also served on the Standing

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)