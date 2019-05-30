Cabinet ministers vow to give their best in new role

Parliamentarians, who were sworn-in as ministers Thursday, have vowed to give their best to take the country's development agenda forward.

told reporters that as soon as the portfolios are announced, ministers will share their plans with the media.

"Under Narendra Modi's leadership we will give our best," the said.

Anurag Thankur, who took oath as a of state, said he will serve the country "in the best of his capacity".

Dharmendra Pradhan, who helped the make inroads in Odisha, said it is an important development that two ministers have been chosen from the state.

Along with Pradhan, was also inducted into of ministers.

"We will give our best in our new role, this will help in taking the country's development agenda forward," he said.

Sarangi said he would give his best in any ministry that is assigned to him.

Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, and were among the 36 ministers who were sworn in Thursday for a second term, besides 20 MPs who took oath of office as ministers for the first time.

While 24 ministers were sworn-in the Modi government, nine took oath as ministers of state (Independent charge) and 24 others as ministers of state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)