JUST IN

RBI imposes penalties of Rs 93 lakh each on Axis and IDBI Bank
Reserve Bank of India nod to banks to open digital banking units
RBI imposes curbs on Shushruti Souharda Sahakara Bank Niyamita
RBI issues guidelines for banks to set up 24X7 digital banking units
Bank of Maharashtra to divest entire 4% stake in ISARC for nearly Rs 4 cr
CARE upgrades rating for YES Bank's tier-II, infra bonds to "BBB+"
What are Nostro and Vostro accounts?
NARCL: Procedural delays led to non-transfer of Rs 50k-cr NPAs by Mar 31
RBI okays 2-yr extension of Murli Natarajan's tenure as MD-CEO of DCB Bank
Union Bank launches super-app UnionNXT, digital project SMBHAV
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

RBI monetary policy signals change in stance for June 2022

Business Standard

RBI imposes penalties of Rs 93 lakh each on Axis and IDBI Bank

A monetary penalty of Rs 93 lakh has been imposed on Axis Bank for non-compliance of certain directions issued by RBI, the regulator said in a release

Topics
Reserve Bank of India | Axis Bank | IDBI Bank

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 
photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Reserve Bank of India on Friday said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 93 lakh on Axis Bank for various violations, including those related to KYC guidelines.

The central bank has also slapped a fine of Rs 93 lakh on IDBI Bank.

A monetary penalty of Rs 93 lakh has been imposed on Axis Bank for non-compliance of certain directions issued by RBI, the regulator said in a release.

The private sector lender violated certain provisions on loans and advances, Know Your Customer (KYC) guidelines and 'levy of penal charges non-maintenance of minimum balances in savings bank accounts', it added.

IDBI Bank has been penalised for non-compliance of directions on 'frauds - classification and reporting by commercial banks and select financial institutions'.

It was also fined for violating norms on 'strengthening the controls of payment ecosystem between sponsor banks and corporate customers like SCBs/UCBs' and 'cyber security framework,' according to another release.

RBI, however, said the penalties are based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by them with their respective customers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Reserve Bank of India

First Published: Fri, April 08 2022. 20:23 IST

`
.