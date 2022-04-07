JUST IN

RBI issues guidelines for banks to set up 24X7 digital banking units

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday said existing banks can open digital banking units to offer products and services in both self-served and assisted mode round-the-clock

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 
Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday said existing banks can open digital banking units to offer products and services in both self-served and assisted mode round-the-clock.

In the Union Budget, the government announced the setting up of at least 75 such units in 75 districts to commemorate 75 years of the country's independence as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

According to the guidelines on the establishment of Digital Banking Units (DBUs), the products and services to be provided at a DBU include, opening of accounts, cash withdrawal and deposit, KYC updation, loans and complaint registrations.

"Digital banking products and services would generally mean those financial products/services whose designs and fulfilments have nearly end-to-end digital life cycle with the initial customer acquisition/product delivery necessarily taking place digitally through self-service or assisted self-service," it said.

A DBU is a specialised fixed point business unit/hub housing certain minimum infrastructure for delivering digital banking products and services to ensure convenient and cost-effective banking for customers.

Scheduled commercial banks having experience in digital banking are allowed to open DBUs in Tier 1 to Tier 6 centres without having the need to take permission from the RBI, the guidelines said.

Each DBU shall be housed distinctly with separate entry and exit provisions. These units will be separate from existing banking outlets with formats and designs most appropriate for digital banking users, the guidelines said.

First Published: Thu, April 07 2022. 19:19 IST

