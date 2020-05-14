RBI slaps Rs 5 lakh fine on UCO Bank for violating govt bond holding norms

Public sector lender on Thursday said the Reserve Bank has imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh for violating norms on government bond holding.

The has imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on for bouncing of SGL forms, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

A subsidiary general ledger (SGL) account is maintained with the RBI for holding government securities and treasury bills in paperless form. The account is used for facilitating delivery and payment trades.

shares were trading 1.26 per cent down at Rs11.78 apiece on the BSE.