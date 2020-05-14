JUST IN
RBI slaps Rs 5 lakh fine on UCO Bank for violating govt bond holding norms

The Reserve Bank of India has imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on UCO Bank for bouncing of SGL forms

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

UCO Bank shares were trading 1.26 per cent down at Rs11.78 apiece on the BSE

Public sector lender UCO Bank on Thursday said the Reserve Bank has imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh for violating norms on government bond holding.

The Reserve Bank of India has imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on UCO Bank for bouncing of SGL forms, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

A subsidiary general ledger (SGL) account is maintained with the RBI for holding government securities and treasury bills in paperless form. The account is used for facilitating delivery and payment trades.

First Published: Thu, May 14 2020. 14:02 IST

